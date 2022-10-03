Equator Introduces Refrigerator-Freezer Equipped With New Generation Compressor Cooling

Built as a compact & appealing cooling solution for apartments, off-grid homes, tiny houses, and garages, one of the company’s most innovative designs to-date.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded as the ultimate refrigerator-freezer combo for small interior spaces, the Equator RF 142 S 14 cf Stainless Refrigerator-Freezer has officially made its debut on the market. Boasting an exciting list of key features — including new generation compressor cooling, frost free walls, and a reversible door — the company is thrilled to finally offer this sleek and efficient appliance to its customers.

“Everyone at Equator worked around the clock to bring this innovative new release to market,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We went out of our way to ensure that it is one of the most reliable and feature-filled refrigerator-freezer combos of its size available among all brands.”

The exterior of the Equator RF 142 S 14 cu.ft. Stainless Top Mount Refrigerator-Freezer features a gray cabinet with stainless steel color, making it ultra appealing in any setting. It measures 68.11 x 27.56 x 28.35 (HxWxD in inches), and has a temperature range of 31°F to 60°F. Total capacity of this model is 14.2 cubic feet (10.77 cubic feet in the refrigerator, and 3.45 cubic feet in the freezer).

Exploring this appliance further, there are several key features that Equator is excited to offer its customers. The first is its guarantee of frost free cooling. Users of the RF 142 S never have to worry about built up ice or manual defrosting for the lifespan of the appliance. Additionally, its reversible door ensures that no matter where customers want to place their fridge, they can ensure that it opens in any space configuration.

On top of the premium features already discussed, the Equator RF 142 S 14 cf Stainless Refrigerator-Freezer also offers electronic temperature control, convenient interior storage (with two crisper drawers and removable shelves), a temperature alarm, a bright interior LED light, and new generation compressor cooling. It is Energy Star rated, ensuring that monthly energy use is kept to a minimum.

The Equator RF 142 S 14 cf Stainless Refrigerator-Freezer can be purchased for $1,259 from Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.