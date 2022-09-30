Submit Release
VA Health Care Closures for Friday, Sept. 30

September 30, 2022

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)

Operational Status Update for Friday, September 30, 2022
Clinic Updates & Other Information

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic closures:

(Red below indicates changes since September 29 Operational Status)

 

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Closed through Saturday, October 1

  • C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department
  • North Pinellas VA Clinic
  • Naples VA Clinic
  • Lee County VA Clinic
  • Port Charlotte VA Clinic
  • St. Petersburg VA Clinic
  • Sarasota VA Clinic
  • Bradenton VA Clinic
  • Sebring VA Clinic

 

This closure extends to the following services located on the Bay Pines VA Healthcare campus:

  • St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments
  • The MidFlorida Credit Union
  • The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time

 

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

  • All facilities are fully operational

 

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Closed Friday, September 30

  • Clermont VA Clinic
  • Deltona VA Clinic
  • Kissimmee VA Clinic
  • Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
  • Palm Bay VA Clinic
  • Port Orange VA Clinic
  • Tavares VA Clinic
  • Viera VA Clinic
  • West Pavilion VA Clinic
  • Daytona Beach VA Clinic

 

Partial Closure Thursday, September 29

  • Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)

-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Friday, September 30

 

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Location Friday, September 30
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Malcom Randall VAMC – Operating Room Only inpatient/emergency cases
Malcom Randall VAMC – Procedures (Cath Lab, GI, etc.) Only inpatient/emergency cases
Gainesville Compensation & Pension Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Gainesville Optometry Clinic/Optical Shop Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Gainesville Dermatology Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Gainesville Pain Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Lake City VAMC – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Lake City VAMC – Operating Room (includes GI) No cases
Lake City VA Commerce Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Tallahassee OPC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Marianna CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Perry CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Valdosta CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
The Villages OPC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
The Villages OPC – Procedures (GI) No in-person
Ocala CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
Jacksonville OPC (all locations) Closed
Jacksonville OPC – Procedures (GI) Closed
Middleburg CBOC Closed
Palatka CBOC Closed per normal schedule
St. Augustine CBOC Closed
St Marys CBOC Closed per normal schedule
Waycross CBOC Closed per normal schedule

Miami VA Healthcare System

  • All facilities fully operational

 

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

  • All facilities fully operational

 

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

  • All facilities are fully operational

 

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

  • James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
  • Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
  • Orlando VA Healthcare System
  • North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

 

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than  6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

 

Link to emergency refill locations:  https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

 

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

 

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

  • Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
  • Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

 

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

 

Next update: Friday, September 30

Distribution channels:


