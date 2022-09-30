VA Health Care Closures for Friday, Sept. 30

September 30, 2022

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)

Operational Status Update for Friday, September 30, 2022

Clinic Updates & Other Information

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic closures:

(Red below indicates changes since September 29 Operational Status)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Closed through Saturday, October 1

C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department

North Pinellas VA Clinic

Naples VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Bradenton VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

This closure extends to the following services located on the Bay Pines VA Healthcare campus:

St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments

The MidFlorida Credit Union

The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

All facilities are fully operational

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Closed Friday, September 30

Clermont VA Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Palm Bay VA Clinic

Port Orange VA Clinic

Tavares VA Clinic

Viera VA Clinic

West Pavilion VA Clinic

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Partial Closure Thursday, September 29

Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)

-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Friday, September 30

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Location Friday, September 30 Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Malcom Randall VAMC – Operating Room Only inpatient/emergency cases Malcom Randall VAMC – Procedures (Cath Lab, GI, etc.) Only inpatient/emergency cases Gainesville Compensation & Pension Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Optometry Clinic/Optical Shop Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Dermatology Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Pain Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Lake City VAMC – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Lake City VAMC – Operating Room (includes GI) No cases Lake City VA Commerce Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Tallahassee OPC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Marianna CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Perry CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Valdosta CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments The Villages OPC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments The Villages OPC – Procedures (GI) No in-person Ocala CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Jacksonville OPC (all locations) Closed Jacksonville OPC – Procedures (GI) Closed Middleburg CBOC Closed Palatka CBOC Closed per normal schedule St. Augustine CBOC Closed St Marys CBOC Closed per normal schedule Waycross CBOC Closed per normal schedule

Miami VA Healthcare System

All facilities fully operational

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

All facilities fully operational

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

All facilities are fully operational

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST

Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

Next update: Friday, September 30