STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, September 21, 2022 through Tuesday, September 28, 2022 the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Trooper Sweet

Caleb J. Holden, 29, Milton VT. 9/28/22 @ 1815 hours, I89 MM 95 Colchester

Chittenden County Court, 11/01/2022 @ 0815 hours

22A5004382

Sgt. Mikkola

Eric Wolcott, 24, Newport, VT. On 9/27/22 @ 0015, VT RT 100, Troy

Orleans County Court, 11/15/11 @ 10 AM

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.