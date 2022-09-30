Metal Foam Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2029

Metal Foam Market

Producing metal foam from aluminum provides various benefits to manufacturers such as reducing their costs of manufacturing, thereby increasing profits.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producing metal foam from aluminum provides various benefits to manufacturers such as reducing their costs of manufacturing, thereby increasing profits. Ample availability of aluminum has grabbed the attention of leading manufacturers. Manufacturing of medical devices is one of the major applications of metal foams. Rise in use of such medical devices acts as a key driving factor of the global metal foam market. Additionally, increase in application of metal foams in heat exchangers will further boost the market growth. Metal foams used in heat exchanges aids in increasing the heat transfer rate at the cost of an additional pressure drop in chemical industries.

Aluminum metal foam can absorb energy better than steel, as it possesses air bubbles created during the manufacturing process. NALCO launched a new product Aluminum Alloy 1200 (AA 1200) to its product range, to boost the Make in India initiative. Commercial aluminum alloy grade 1200 has unique features such as high corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity and reflectivity.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading metal foam market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2029. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global metal foam market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global metal foam market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global metal foam industry include Major players analyzed include ERG Aerospace Corporation (US), CYMAT Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Alantum (South Korea), Mott Corporation (US), Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

