Injured Hiker on Avalon Trail in Bethlehem

September 30, 2022

Bethlehem, NH – Just before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday September 29, 2022, NH Fish and Game was alerted to an injured hiker on the Avalon Trail in Bethlehem. A report had come into the AMC Highland Center that a female hiker had injured her leg while descending the A-Z Trail and was having a difficult time continuing. Unable to reach the injured party by cell phone, Fish and Game decided to send a rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team. By 4:15 p.m., the first rescuers arrived with the injured hiker about 1 mile up the Avalon Trail from the Highland Center. The injured hiker was placed into a litter and carried to the trailhead arriving at 5:00 p.m.

The injured hiker was identified as 57-year-old Joan Dubois of Wall, New Jersey. Dubois was a well-equipped day hiker and had slipped on steep terrain, which caused her injury. She was transported from the trailhead by a family member for further treatment.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.