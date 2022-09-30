Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,112 in the last 365 days.

Applied Systems Honored as a 2022 IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the company was recognized as a 2022 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider by Insurance Business America. Applied Epic received the award for its innovative, cloud-based technology that offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information across all lines of business and delivers internal workflows through a modern user experience, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value across the entire enterprise.

The IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading' tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers across the United States. Insurance Business America and top industry experts conducted one-on-one interviews with agents and brokers and surveyed thousands more within Insurance Business America's network to determine the best insurance technology providers of 2022. Companies that received a score of at least 80% were named 5-Star Award winners in recognition of their excellent service and performance.

"We are honored to be recognized with the 2022 IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers Award," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "This award demonstrates Applied's ongoing commitment to being an indispensable partner to our agency customers by delivering practical technology that connects the digital roundtrip of insurance – providing efficiency and value at each stage of the policy lifecycle."

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.


Lauren Malcolm
Applied Systems
lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

You just read:

Applied Systems Honored as a 2022 IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.