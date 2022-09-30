Phone Service Provider Dingtone Putting Out a Call for its Recently Launched Brand Ambassador Program
Ambassadors can earn fees and receive guidance on how to raise their influence on social mediaSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cloud-based phone service provider Dingtone has launched a Brand Ambassador program that will allow participants to earn fees and build their influence on social media channels by reviewing and engaging with the best free calling app for unlimited calls and texts.
The Dingtone app allows users to make unlimited international calls and SMS with low rates or even for free from a cell phone to any mobile or landline phone number in more than 200 countries.
A Dingtone ambassador can be any age or gender, from any culture, and speak any language. Ambassadors must have 5,000 active and organically acquired followers on social media.
“Dingtone is seeking ambassadors who love to share in-depth reviews of technology products, especially software and preferably people who have blogs, news and review sites and sites that offer coupons,” said Dora Keller, Senior Marketing Manager at Dingtone.
Long-term ambassadors with Dingtone will receive cooperation fees that are much higher than the industry standard. Dingtone will also provide guidance on how to successfully influence others and raise their influence on social media channels while growing their audience.
Becoming an influencer can be highly lucrative, according to a recent story in Forbes. In the story, Sinead Norenius-Raniere, the Vice President of Influencer Marketing & Paid Social at marketing agency Valassis, said, “Most start blogging or sharing on YouTube as a passion project or side hustle. Success does not happen overnight. You must build enough content and this process can sometimes take years in order for your platforms to support you financially. But it is totally possible for it to lead to a full-time career.”
In the same story, Susan Schreiner, a technology industry analyst at C4Trends, said, “If someone is looking for a career in marketing, knowing how to become a social media influencer is certainly a profession for this decade, and the future of work.”
“Becoming a Dingtone Brand Ambassador is a wonderful opportunity, and we hope to have may great people join our team and spread the word about Dingtone’s cost-effective ways to minimize communication barriers and costs,” said Tiger Liu, Vice President of Product at Dingtone.
The Dingtone app has been downloaded and used by millions of users around the world to make free phone calls, send free text messages and instantly share pictures, videos and locations with other Dingtone users.
Dingtone allows users to get international phone numbers instantly. The phone number service provides users with a real phone number with a local area code and even allows for a second, connected number for easy switching between personal and business lines. Users can get real phone numbers in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and other European countries.
The Dingtone app also provides many features for businesses, including voicemail, call forwarding, call blocking and more.
For more information about how to become a Dingtone Brand Ambassador, visit dingtone.me.
Dingtone can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
About Dingtone
Dingtone is a calling and texting app allowing users to make unlimited phone calls and send free messages. The app also provides international phone numbers. Founded in 2012, Dingtone has become a renowned phone services provider that helps people stay connected and lower phone bills with its reliable services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide.
