Knowledge is Key in Being a First Choice Global Bearing Supplier
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing a wealth of information and subject matter from experts within the bearing industry is one of the key aims of the Airframe Control Bearing Group (ACBG) resulting in improved aerospace bearing standards worldwide. It also helps manufacturers and suppliers to provide essential industry experience coupled with state-of-the-art technology which ultimately contributes to providing the best bearing solutions.
Erick Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of CARTER MANUFACTURING’s USA distributors, Carter Americas, who attended the September 2022 ACBG event comments, “The ACBG meetings generate published documents known as SAE Aerospace Standards and these are invaluable”. He continued, “They promote the most relevant specifications, standards and requirements for airframe bearings, control system components and associated hardware used in the design and construction of aerospace mechanical systems and sub-systems”.
Accessing this crucial expertise and information is one of the reasons why Carter Manufacturing has become a first-choice global supplier of precision bearings and bearing tooling equipment for all aerospace industry applications.
Erick Sloan
