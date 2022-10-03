Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,919 in the last 365 days.

Knowledge is Key in Being a First Choice Global Bearing Supplier

SAE ACBG Custom Aerospace Bearings

Carter Bearings attends ACBG Conference to share expertise in Aerospace Bearings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing a wealth of information and subject matter from experts within the bearing industry is one of the key aims of the Airframe Control Bearing Group (ACBG) resulting in improved aerospace bearing standards worldwide. It also helps manufacturers and suppliers to provide essential industry experience coupled with state-of-the-art technology which ultimately contributes to providing the best bearing solutions.

Erick Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of CARTER MANUFACTURING’s USA distributors, Carter Americas, who attended the September 2022 ACBG event comments, “The ACBG meetings generate published documents known as SAE Aerospace Standards and these are invaluable”. He continued, “They promote the most relevant specifications, standards and requirements for airframe bearings, control system components and associated hardware used in the design and construction of aerospace mechanical systems and sub-systems”.

Accessing this crucial expertise and information is one of the reasons why Carter Manufacturing has become a first-choice global supplier of precision bearings and bearing tooling equipment for all aerospace industry applications.

Erick Sloan
Carter Americas, LLC
+1 888-501-5444
email us here

You just read:

Knowledge is Key in Being a First Choice Global Bearing Supplier

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.