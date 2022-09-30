Invader Coffee Launches New Blend Named Invader Coffee Rum Blend
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invader Coffee, a thriving military veteran owned coffee company, has recently launched a new coffee blend featuring an exotic Jamaican butter rum flavor called Invader Coffee Rum Blend. The coffee has a rich and smooth taste with minimal bitterness and acidity, perfect for drinking at any time of day. Since entering the market, the company has had success with the variety of blends it has introduced, and with this launch, it aims to present another option for coffee lovers to enjoy the beverage with a distinct yet soothing flavor.
The Invader Coffee Rum Blend has a light to medium roast infused with an unique Jamaican butter rum flavor, popular for its strong aroma and flavor. This gives the coffee its smoothness that makes it incredibly satisfying to drink. It has notes of caramel and butter that add to the richness of the taste. The blend of all these different flavors is achieved without any content of sugar or alcohol, so the coffee has a minimal content of calories.
In addition to its unique flavor, what makes this coffee distinct is that it is air roasted. Unlike regular roasted coffee beans that use drum roasting methods, this coffee is prepared using a hot air roaster that moves the coffee beans constantly with a perfectly controlled hot airflow. This prevents the beans from acquiring a burnt taste which happens when burnt chaff pop off and mixes with coffee beans in a roasting drum. Coffee beans being absorbent, easily infuse the burnt flavor along with carcinogen. Air roasting allows the beans to be roasted evenly to bring out the desired flavor and eliminate any contamination with undesired substances.
The military brand coffee sources its coffee beans from all over the world and partners with the best farms to procure only the highest-quality coffee beans. The beans for Invader Coffee Rum Blend in particular are sourced from South/Central America. In keeping with its business values and principles, the company maintains fair trade with its farm partners.
During the launch, the company’s CEO Wes Whitllock said, “For coffee lovers who want quality coffee with no additives and no filler, Invader Coffee is the right coffee brand. We are an ultra-premium, veteran owned coffee company proudly delivering the best coffee your hard-earned money can buy. We aim to only serve the highest quality organic, air-roasted coffee beans sourced from free trade farms all over the world. We keep things simple: The best coffee at an affordable price in order to provide you the value you deserve from your morning boost.”
About Invader Coffee: Started in 2015 by Wes Whitlock, Invader coffee is a veteran owned & operated coffee company based out of Austin, Texas.
