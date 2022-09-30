Feel the warmth in Midday Sons' new track, "My Love Will Always Find You"
Midday Sons give a sneak peek of the debut album, "Where the Light Ends," set to be released in November.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A combination of creative talent, careful persistence, passion, and hard work come together at this significant moment for the one-man band, Midday Sons, as they are set to release their debut full-length album "Where the Light Ends" on November 25. And to give their audience a preview, the lead single "My Love Will Always Find You" was unveiled a week ago. Released via eResources, Inc., it was mixed by Joe Chiccarelli at Sunset Sound and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge in NYC.
Retro-rock combined with laid-back melodies and pop sensibility, "My Love Will Always Find You" is a love song dedicated to the artist’s wife, Erin. He shares, "While the album as a whole is devoted to my three daughters, my wife is the woman that has helped me raise them. Her love, support, warmth, and strength are inspirations to me. I don't think it was a mistake that I found her...as the lyrics of the song say - it was something divine."
Running three and half minutes, the expressive vocal performance presented in "My Love Will Always Find You" exudes a catchy and appealing pop feel, while the cutting-edge guitar riff emanates a soundscape that is the essence of rock music. An incredible listening experience, "My Love Will Always Find You," takes the music senses on a heart-stirring journey of incredible sonics and melodies. It is now available everywhere, including Spotify. Visit the official website of Midday Sons for more information.
About Midday Sons
Fronted by Dan Dillon, the humble beginnings of the Florida-based band date back to when he was a kid looking for a way to fit in. Having to move constantly due to family circumstances, he picked up the guitar and made sure he played it well as a way for him to connect with others and find a place among his peers. Growing up, grunge was a huge musical influence, him looking up to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Weezer, just to name a few.
Fast forward, he has benefitted from a lifetime passion for learning new instruments, meeting new people, and enjoying countless musical partnerships. Not only an award-winning musician but also an aerospace engineer by trade, he was also seen touring with multiple well-known bands, including his most recent stint with The Curve. He plays all instruments, writes, records, and produces his own music for release under the moniker Midday Sons. With extensive suitcases of experience, Midday Sons are poised to make a meaningful impact in the music scene.
