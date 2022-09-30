Submit Release
First training and qualification specifically for 'lay first aiders' working in school and educational environments.

This course is aimed specifically at first aiders who work in educational establishments from primary to high education facilities”
PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergency First Aid in Schools qualification helps ‘lay first aiders’ understand the role of the first aider in a school environment, including the use of the equipment and first aid protocols. Aimed specifically at first aiders who work in educational establishments from primary to high education facilities and who have a responsibility for the health and safety, and well-being of students, co-workers and site visitors. The course is also suitable for older students in higher education who wish to broaden their knowledge and be able to help their peers should the need arise. The provision of first aid is a legal requirement in state and private schools and is essential to support both adults and minors whilst attending education facilities in the UK.

On completion of the Centaur Training Services administered course, successful candidates will be able to:
• Understand the role of the first aider, including reference to the use of available equipment and the need for recording incidents and actions
• Understand the importance of basic hygiene in first aid procedures
• Assess the situation and circumstances in order to act safely, promptly, and effectively in an emergency
• Administer first aid to a casualty who is unconscious and/or in seizure
• Administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation
• Administer first aid to a casualty who is wounded or bleeding and/or in shock
• Administer first aid to a casualty who is choking
• Provide appropriate first aid for minor injuries

What first aid provision do I need
It is recommended that employers conduct a new risk assessment regularly so that they select the most appropriate course and number of first aiders for their establishments. This involves consideration of a number of factors including hazards and risks in the workplace, number of students, number of employees, accident history, lone workers and distribution of workforce. If you are unsure about what first aid provisions you require, please click the link below to complete our requirements calculator. It uses up to date HSE recommendations to find the right course for you, quickly and easily. First Aid Requirements Calculator

Once attained, the qualification lasts three years and to remain qualified, holders must complete another course within the final three months before the expiry of their current qualification. Students must be 16 years of age or over on the date of the start of the course. This course is accredited by FAIB but can be accredited by Qualsafe awards for a small extra fee, depending on your needs (you must inform Centaur Training Services if you want it to be accredited by Qualsafe when booking).

To find out more about Centaur Training courses and to get information about a wide range of other off and on-site, and e-training courses, please visit our website www.centaurtraining.co.uk or call 01772 433080.

