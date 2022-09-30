ZigZag Global takes home two awards at the European eCommerce Awards 2022
The accolade is a testament to the innovation at ZigZag and the ground-breaking features we are bringing to the market”LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning struck twice for returns management solution ZigZag Global as it was presented with two awards at the inaugural European eCommerce Awards 2022 last night. Competition was fierce, with renowned retailers, carriers, and suppliers from the wider eCommerce ecosystem from all over Europe nominated.
— Al Gerrie, Co-Founder & CEO
Sister event of the industry-respected UK eCommerce Awards – that ZigZag is also attending in November as a shortlisted company – the new European eCommerce Awards “recognises, rewards, and celebrates outstanding online retail websites, platforms, and software”. ZigZag proudly accepted the awards for European eCommerce Software or Extension of the Year and European eCommerce Innovation on stage from host Carrie Frais.
The innovative qualities of ZigZag’s returns solution shone through on the night, with the latest Refund to Gift Card functionality “wowing” the judges. 78% of 18–25-year-olds stated they wanted a refund to gift card option in ZigZag’s Retail Returns Study, paving the way for its development. The solution ensures that even when a customer makes a return, ZigZag helps save the sale. The initiative improves the customer experience with faster refunds and encourages retention and loyalty.
Speaking on the win, Al Gerrie, ZigZag Global CEO said: “The accolade is a testament to the innovation at ZigZag and the ground-breaking features we are bringing to the market. From our product and tech development team to our client success team, everyone has been focused on delivering a best-in-class solution. It is deserved recognition for the company’s hard work.”
As well as the launch of the Refund to Gift Card feature, the panel of esteemed industry experts were impressed with the other ways in which the ZigZag platform is also revolutionising the returns experience for retail brands. The B2B Returns platform was acknowledged by the judges for its ability to support the continued growth of omni-channel, allowing retailers to manage stock quickly and easily as it is transferred between stores. Additionally, ZigZag’s Live Exchanges technology gets replacement goods out quickly to customers that want a change of size, colour, fit, or an entirely new product, once again saving the sale for the retailer.
The ZigZag team accepted the award in person at Salt, in sunny Barcelona, in front of a packed audience of leading brands from around the world, including representatives from New Era Cap, F.Hinds, American Eagle, Iceland, Oliver Bonas, L’Oréal Lancôme, Ellesse, and more.
Commercial Director Jason Taylor said “It has been a busy year for ZigZag. We’ve welcomed more retailers to our platform than ever before, processing well over £1 billion in GMV of returns over the last year. The award recognises the team’s ability to remain creative and forward-thinking whilst still offering a leading returns solution for our customers.”
ZigZag has claimed an award every year since its conception back in 2015 but picking up two awards at the European eCommerce awards in Spain was a special achievement. The Refund to Gift Card functionality alongside the ability to take payment for returns during the post-purchase experience were recognised by the judges. As retailers look to recoup the costs from returns-hungry customers and an increasingly expensive reverse logistics process, the importance of offering paid returns is vital for retailers. ZigZag has continued to invest heavily in its tech responsible for transforming the returns experience for retailers around the world.
About ZigZag
ZigZag Global is the leading software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally.
The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses to over 1,000+ carrier services in over 130 countries. ZigZag's clients include boohoo group, Selfridges, GAP, Superdry, The Hut Group, and many more.
ZigZag delivers best-in-class technology and service to transform the post-purchase and returns experience globally. ZigZag’s mission is to reduce cost and waste, increase customer loyalty, and enable our clients to be more profitable and sustainable.
ZigZag Global was acquired in 2021 by the NY Stock Exchange listed Global Blue, setting the stage for global expansion and increased investment in customer service and product innovation.
ZigZag was the winner of the Customer Experience Award at DELIVER 2022, Best Outsourcer, eCommerce Partner or Supplier / Best Product at eCommerce Awards 2021, Best eCommerce Technology Innovation and Best Product at eCommerce Expo 2020, Innovation in Delivery and Logistics Award at the eCommerce Awards 2019. ZigZag also won the KPMG Best British Tech Startup 2019 (London round), was a finalist at The Circulars at the World Economic Forum 2019 in Davos, is listed in the Retail Tech Top 50, The StartUps Top 100, Disrupt 100.
ZigZag is also proud to be a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
ZigZag is a British Company, headquartered in London. For more information visit https://www.zigzag.global/
