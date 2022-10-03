GitLab Inc. and TraitWare Deliver Enhanced Security and Simplicity for the Software Development Community

Zero Trust Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) Combined for Seamless User Experience and Secure Access to GitLab

With the threat to business networks, cybersecurity needs to be part of the IT strategy for companies of any size. But keeping it simple is also crucial for greater user adoption and efficiency.”
— Mike LeBeau
RENO, NEVADA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GitLab Inc., provider of The One DevOps Platform, and TraitWare Inc., providing native passwordless MFA and SSO for enterprise login, today announced their partnership, which delivers simpler, secure access for GitLab users.

Remote workforces and current world climate are among the factors that have increased security concerns for companies everywhere. Implementing a Zero Trust framework with multi-factor authentication (MFA) is widely mandated to strengthen security protocols across businesses worldwide.

“We are honored and excited to be working with the GitLab team,” said TraitWare CEO Heath Spencer. “We share a common vision for greater efficiency across industries and the highest security standards to protect individual and company identities and resources.”

81% of security breaches can be traced to compromised credentials (usernames and passwords). The TraitWare solution reduces risk by eliminating phishable factors from the authentication process, and securing the human-to-machine endpoint while simplifying the login process.

“Today, with the rising threat to business networks, cybersecurity needs to be part of the IT strategy for companies of any size,” said Mike LeBeau, Senior Alliance Partner Program Manager at GitLab. “But keeping it simple is also crucial for greater user adoption and efficiency internally and among our customers. Partnering with TraitWare allows us to continue to simplify and secure login to our platform, and continuously iterate on our commitment to security.”

About TraitWare

TraitWare’s enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to eliminate the need for usernames, passwords, and any shareable or phishable secrets - making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all authentications from a single console. The award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames & passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, or misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, or email contact@traitware.com.

Elizabeth Perry
TraitWare
+1 530-264-7661
email us here

About

