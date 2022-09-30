Global Smart Weapons Market Growth Trajectory

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022”, the smart weapons market size is expected to grow from $12.56 billion in 2021 to $13.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global smart weapon market share is expected to reach $16.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.20%. The increasing global and regional instability is driving the growth of the smart weapons industry.

Key Trends In The Smart Weapons Market

Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart weapons market. For instance, in February 2021, German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition and American aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman signed a ten-year deal to develop ammunition technologies for future artillery operations. By equipping 155mm artillery rounds with an integrated M1156 precision guidance kit, the agreement focuses on precision-guided enhanced range artillery ammunition solutions (PGK).

Overview Of The Smart Weapons Market

The smart weapon market consists of sales of smart weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are computer-guided weapons embedded with sensors and guided systems. These precision-guided weapons can hit targets with high accuracy and precision and are operated remotely, assisted by the use of external operating systems.

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Others

• By Platform: Air, Naval, Land

• By Technology: Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance

• By Geography: The global smart weapons market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Inc., Orbital ATK, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, The Boeing Co., Textron, Inc., MBDA, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Denel Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. BAE Systems, L-3 Fuzing And Ordnance Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Alliant Techsystems Inc., Airbus Group, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Dynamics, OTO Melara S.P.A, United Technologies Corporation, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp, Orbital ATK, Textron Inc., IAI, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of smart weapons global market. The market report analyzes smart weapons global market size, smart weapons global market growth drivers, smart weapons global market segments, smart weapons global market major players, smart weapons global market growth across geographies, and smart weapons global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The smart weapons global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

