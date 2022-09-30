Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Growth Trajectory

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022”, the ethylene vinyl acetate market is expected to grow from $7.02 billion in 2021 to $7.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The global ethylene-vinyl acetate market size is expected to reach $9.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rising demand from the packaging industry is contributing to the ethylene-vinyl acetate market growth.

Key Trends In The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

The introduction of new technologies for the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate is a key trend gaining popularity in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market. Companies involved in the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate are introducing new technological processes in their production facilities to improve manufacturing performance and meet the growing need of EVA in the market.

Overview Of The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

"The ethylene-vinyl acetate industry consists of sales of ethylene-vinyl acetate products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is an elastomeric copolymers of ethylene and vinyl acetate used to produce rubber-like materials. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is an elastomeric polymer that provides durability, crack resistance, and flexibility to certain materials. It is an ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer with a vinyl acetate concentration ranging from 10% - to 40%. EVA has improved stress crack resistance and can maintain flexibility without the use of plasticizers throughout a wide temperature range of 60°C to 150°C.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Very Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Low density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• By Application: Film, Foam, Hot Melt Adhesives, Wire and Cable, Extrusion Casting, Solar Cell Encapsulation, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Footwear and Foams, Packaging, Agriculture, Photovoltaic panels, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users"

• By Geography: The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Clariant Financial, Honeywell International Inc, Tenneco Inc.

