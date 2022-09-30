OpenJudiciary: U.S. Federal Judge James Wynn

U.S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar and the Mongolian Judges’ Association are honored to present U.S. Federal Judge James Wynn, who is visiting Mongolia to share his experience communicating with the public about legal proceedings and best practices in judicial transparency and independence.

This program is a joint effort of the governments of the United States and Mongolia to promote constructive dialogue among judicial professionals.

To see Judge Wynn’s bio, click here.

Please find below the full schedule of the program, including a public panel and roundtable discussions.

*For press interested in covering these events, please contact the U.S. Embassy at UlaanbaatarPress@state.gov.

***

Dialogue on the U.S. judicial system



Location: National Legal Institute

Date: October 4, 5, and 10

Theme: “Open Judiciary: Public Relations and Perceptions”

Participants: Mongolian judges from the criminal, civil, and administrative courts

Roundtable Discussion

Location: Judicial General Council of Mongolia

Date: October 6

Theme: “Challenges for Judges in Communicating with the Public”

Participants: MJA members, judicial staffers, and representatives from legal entities

Remarks at the International Conference organized by the Judicial Training Research, and Information Institute (JTRII)



Location: National University of Mongolia conference hall

Date: October 7

Theme: “Access to Justice: The Function and Power of the Supreme Court”

Open-to-public Panel Discussion

Location: TOPAZ Event Hall, Blue Sky hotel

Date: October 11

Theme: “Judges and the Public”

Participants: Open to public

Roundtable Discussion with members of the Mongolian Judges Association

Location: Governor’s Office Building, Selenge province

Date: October 8

Theme: “Open Judiciary: Public Relations and Perceptions”

Participants: Local judges

***

For more information about Federal Judge Wynn’s visit to Mongolia, check out the hashtags #OpenJudiciary and #USSpeakerProgram, and follow the U.S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar @USEmbMongolia on social media.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 30 September, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases