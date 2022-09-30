Submit Release
Working Together to Counter Wildlife Trafficking

The Wildlife Conservation Society led a training on ‘Leading Performance Improvement in Countering Wildlife Trafficking’ September 21-22 in partnership with the Mongolian Crime Prevention and Coordination Council and the Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs. Funding was provided by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

The training was designed to improve the performance of agencies involved in countering wildlife trafficking and protecting wildlife in Mongolia through evidence-based approaches, identifying and evaluating solutions for prevalent wildlife trafficking problems, recognizing patterns and themes that connect critical issues, and identifying the best data sources to understand issues related to wildlife trafficking. Senior law enforcement officials of the National Police Agency, the General Customs Agency, the General Agency for Specialized Investigation, and the General Authority for Border Protection Agency participated.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 30 September, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases

