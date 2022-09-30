WaterField Launches Crowd-sourced Camera Bag for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras

Designed with input from over 1,000 photographers, WaterField Designs' new camera bag keeps expensive camera equipment protected, organized, and accessible in a stylish package that wears comfortably all day.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs introduces the Cargo Camera Bag, a gorgeous full-grain leather and ballistic nylon or waxed canvas photography bag to support mirrorless and DSLR camera setups. Designed with input from over 1,000 professional and prosumer photographers, the Cargo Camera Bag's innovative features address their top priorities: gear protection, efficient access, and all-day comfort.

"The best part about working with customers is that we learn exactly what they want and why," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "For years they have clamored for a camera bag with the 'WaterField look' and quality. They made clear that in photography, timing is everything, so we designed the bag so you'll have quick access to all your critical equipment. Now you'll never miss that perfect shot."

Every innovative detail addresses Community Design participant photographers' needs collected from surveys throughout the prototyping process. The bag's exterior shell and camera+lens insert are padded with high-density foam keeping expensive camera gear protected. The main compartment's diagonal zipper creates an extra-wide opening that allows access to cameras and lenses quickly without hassling with the flap. Angled strap attachments and large D-rings keep the bag stable against the body and allow a wide range of movement, so the bag can be left open during shoots for continual access. The removable camera+lens insert's adaptive, built-in dividers (no dreaded Velcro) fit a myriad of camera and lens combinations and stay quiet on noise-sensitive shoots.

Five interior mesh pockets organize small accessories and keep them visible for easy retrieval. A pleated, zipped pocket on the full-grain leather flap keeps critical items like SD cards and batteries handy, and an open pocket under the flap stows less-frequently needed items like a battery charger or extra flash. WaterField's ultra-comfortable Supreme Shoulder Strap reduces shoulder fatigue and moisture-wicking mesh backing helps keep photographers dry and comfortable out on in the field. Meticulous handcrafted sewing and premium materials combine to create a durable, high-functioning, and resolutely fashionable camera bag worthy of the artists who carry it.

Features

Easy access

Angled zipper to main compartment creates ultra-wide opening to camera and lenses.

Zippered, three-dimensional pocket on leather flap keeps crucial items quickly accessible.

Intuitive organization

Built-in, adjustable, (noise-free) dividers support extensive camera+lenses configurations: 1 to 2 camera bodies, 2 to 3 lenses.

Removable insert attaches with magnetic Fidlock snaps.

Pleated open pocket under flap stows bulkier accessories.

See-through zippered mesh pockets in main compartment organize additional necessities.

Adjustable straps keep a compact tripod attached to the bottom of the bag.

Ultimate comfort

"Weightless" Supreme Suspension Strap: rubberized side stays put reducing shoulder fatigue and flip side slides easily when swinging bag from back to front.

Strap attaches to wide D-rings that grant broad range of movement and keep bag flush against body for comfort and stability.

Moisture-wicking mesh backing keeps user dry on hot days or under hot lights.

Simple rear handle facilitates quick grab and slides over some suitcase handles.

Peace-of-Mind Protection

Dense, lightweight, foam padding surrounds camera insert and entire camera bag shell.

YKK waterproof zippers and highly water-resistant materials protect contents.

Premium Materials and Craftsmanship

Full-grain leather, 1680-denier ballistic nylon with acrylic backing, thick waxed canvas, custom metal hardware, gold nylon lining with acrylic backing, magnetic Fidlock snaps, quiet rare-earth magnet (secures flap).

Handcrafted entirely in San Francisco .

Since the company's inception in 1998, WaterField Designs has invited target users' input in its quest to create cases that specifically address their needs. The Cargo Camera Bag supports DSLR and mirrorless camera photographers by granting them quick, organized access to their equipment and by keeping them comfortable on a long day's work.

Availability & Pricing

Cargo Camera Bag

Price: Compact—$389. Full—$399.

Colors and materials: waxed canvas with chocolate brown full-grain leather; 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with full-grain black or chocolate brown leather. YKK waterproof zippers. Rare-earth magnet (secures flap). Magnetic Fidlock® snaps (secures removable camera insert). Metal D-rings and custom metal zipper pulls. Supreme Suspension Strap (included).

Dimensions and weight:

Compact: 10.5 x 7.5 x 4 in. Ballistic nylon: 2 lbs.; waxed canvas 2.2 lbs. Fits 1 to 2 mirrorless camera bodies, or 1 mirrorless camera body and 1 extra lens.

Full: 12.5 x 8.5 x 5 in. Ballistic nylon: 2.5 lbs.; waxed canvas 2.8 lbs. Fits DSLR camera body and 2 extra lenses.

Pre-order with complimentary gift for Community Design participants starts today. General pre-order begins Oct 4. Shipping begins October 21.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

