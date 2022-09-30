FEMSA publishes the provisional end result of the public tender offer for Valora – participation rate of 96.87%

MONTERREY, Mexico and MUTTENZ, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (("FEMSA", BMV:FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB.MX, NYSE:FMX) today published the provisional end result of its public tender offer ("Offer") by FEMSA's wholly-owned subsidiary Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., to acquire all publicly held registered shares of Valora Holding AG ("Valora"; SIX: VALN) at a price of CHF 260.00 net in cash per share as pre-announced on July 5, 2022. Based on preliminary figures, 4,234,923 Valora shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the additional acceptance period. Taking into account the tendered Valora shares, the Valora shares acquired by the offeror outside the Offer during the additional acceptance period and the Valora shares held by the persons acting in concert with the offeror, FEMSA's participation amounts to a total of 4,252,410 Valora shares in aggregate, corresponding to 96.87% of the issued share capital and voting rights of Valora.



FEMSA appreciates this strong support for joining forces with Valora by the Valora shareholders.

Completion of the Offer is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, as set forth in the Offer Prospectus. After the settlement of the Offer and in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer Prospectus, FEMSA intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and delist the Valora shares from trading on SIX Swiss Exchange.

The indicative timetable for the closing of the Offer is as follows:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Definitive notice of the end result of the Offer Friday, October 7, 2022 (expected) Settlement of the Offer (subject to satisfaction of remaining offer conditions, including regulatory approvals.



The provisional notice of the end result is available at https://femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction.

About FEMSA



FEMSA is a sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable organized and existing under the laws of Mexico, whose shares are publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) and the New York Stock Exchange. FEMSA owns a diversified portfolio of companies, having direct operations in 13 countries. FEMSA operates the largest convenience store chain in Mexico and Latin America (OXXO), with more than 20,000 units, as well as more than 3,600 pharmacies in four Latin American countries (Cruz Verde, Yza and others). FEMSA also owns the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume (Coca-Cola FEMSA), and is the second largest shareholder of the Heineken group (with an economic interest of 14.76%). The FEMSA Group also owns a variety of smaller companies involved in several adjacent activities to those of its main businesses, including logistics and distribution, point-of-sale (POS) refrigeration, distribution of products used by foodservice providers, and plastics solutions. FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees and reported revenues of more than USD 27 billion in 2021.

More information is available at www.femsa.com.

About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering – nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.– as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "aims", "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "should" or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include or describe matters that are not historical facts or which may not otherwise be provable by reference to past events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and/or depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.

