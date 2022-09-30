FlyNava Technologies welcomes Bopanna MA, CTO, to accelerate technological innovation in the next stage of growth

FlyNava Technologies welcomes Bopanna MA, a new CTO, to accelerate technological innovation in the next stage of growth

DUBAI, UAE, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, a leading software and technology startup, powers the global travel industry, today welcomes 𝗕𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗠𝗔 as its 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿. Bopanna has rich experience in professional and customer-facing services and project deliveries, as well as years in leadership roles. He has been part of Professional Engineering Services and is responsible for developing technical strategies and solutions to meet business demands. He is focused on establishing and continually improving operational strategies, goals, and policies and ensuring customer satisfaction by continuously measuring and implementing improvement strategies.

The team at FlyNava Technologies is thrilled to welcome Bopanna MA on board as CTO," said 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 of FlyNava Technologies. "𝑯𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒃𝒕𝒆𝒅𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉. 𝑨𝒔 𝑪𝑻𝑶, 𝑩𝒐𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 𝒖𝒑𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅 𝒍𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒆. 𝑨𝒍𝒔𝒐, 𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏 𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝑶𝑰 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔. "𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑩𝒐𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝑭𝒍𝒚𝑵𝒂𝒗𝒂 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑭𝒍𝒚𝑵𝒂𝒗𝒂 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔." 𝑰'𝒎 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏".

“𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒋𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒆𝒇 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒓,” said Bopanna MA. 𝑭𝒍𝒚𝑵𝒂𝒗𝒂 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚’𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔. 𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒚 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔."

From the very beginning, I was intrigued by FlyNava Technologies' vision and opportunity to scale. Boppanna MA said he was excited about solving complex issues that will enable the business to deliver on its core mission. He continued, "FlyNava Technologies have a great culture, and great people make great companies. I look forward to leading and mentoring this talented team."

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀

FlyNava is a software product startup that helps solve age-old problems related to reduced profitability. FlyNava’s core focus is on airlines, applying pricing optimization and decision-making frameworks for business areas like Revenue Management, Pricing, and E-Commerce. Our core products are Jupiter, ASMI (Airline Strategic Marketing Intelligence), and E-Commerce Development. Jupiter is the pricing decision support system that is designed to progressively transform the pricing distribution functions of airlines. FlyNava has 55 people strong team building new products and solutions for airlines, to address post-pandemic business needs. FlyNava has strong partnerships with AWS, Universities, and research organizations to create innovative solutions.