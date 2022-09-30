Performance-driven contact centers and data modeling, with Kevin Daly

When data speaks, he listens. New podcast episode with Kevin Daly

I would rather let the data speak for itself.” — Kevin Daly

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'And we then do our magic, which is really scoring and then allocating to what their client needs. And we feed the data back and they load it in.' Kevin DalyWelcome to a new episode , this time we're joined by the founder of Value Ad and the creator of Bestpair, Kevin Daly for a practical and earnest discussion on data-driven results and a magical mix of client, product and agent. With a diverse and complex set of roles in his background, Kevin has combined his experience in sales management and insurance to create a data service that is benefiting the performance of companies all around.Kevin Daly is the founder of Value Ad and the creator of Bestpair - a data service that aims to improve conversion rates. Kevin has combined his experience in data modeling and sales management to build a data service that gets results from the right combination of client, product, and agent, focusing specifically on the strike rates of agents across 15+ countries. Kevin's career started in insurance, where he eventually ran one of the company's most successful offices, overseeing an agency force of commission-only salespeople. It was this experience, and the lessons learned in human behavior, that laid the foundations for the creation of Value Ad.Kevin joined our host, Christian Montes for a talk about his favorite topic: how to leverage data and improve performance and relationships! This was a good opportunity to learn more about the goals and proper use of data modeling, how to leverage data and fight agent attrition in contact centers, Kevin's leadership advice and much more!So let's dive into a new insightful discussion from First Contact: Stories of the Call Center , episode 8 of Season 3, where you will learn about:• Data modeling and its application to contact centers• From call center agent allocation to fighting agent attrition• The magic of data scoring and allocating: how does it work exactly• Working with people requires ever-changing data models• Leveraging data to refine the business and conversations• The primary goal of data modeling• The most meaningful way to succeed is to help other people succeed

Some of the data points they use to create the ideal client are age, geography, income, purchase value, and occupational education.