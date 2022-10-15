Noyafa Is Raising Funds for a Multifunctional Electric Wire Detector on Kickstarter
AC wire locator l Network cable locator l Circuit breaker finder l Socket test l NCV induction pen l LED illuminationWASHINGTON DC, U.S, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noyafa is raising funds for a multifunctional electric wire detector titled NF-825 on Kickstarter. The Noyafa NF-825 combines all the essential tools for wiring and maintenance, including AC wire location, network cable location, circuit break finding, socket testing, NCV induction, and more, and is suitable for maintenance workers, renovation workers, utility workers, construction teams, workers engaged in cable maintenance, as well as for household use.
With the popularization and complexity of electricity, the reasonable erection and normal operation of electric wires have become extremely important and ensuring the normal and stable supply of electricity must be analyzed from two aspects.
Firstly, the construction quality of the integrated wiring directly affects the subsequent use of electricity, so the quality of the construction cannot be ignored. It must be strictly required and accurately inspected to prevent damage or other problems in the subsequent use process.
Secondly, the work of circuit fault maintenance is very complicated and very important, which directly affects the supply and use of electricity and has potential safety hazards. It is short-term, high-efficiency work. Therefore, the auxiliary equipment for circuit detection becomes more and more important in the construction of general wiring and circuit maintenance.
NF-825 Multifunctional Electric Wire Detector assists in maintenance and repair works, fastly, accurately & efficiently.
This tool consists of three parts, a Receiver, Hand-hold Transmitter, and Socket Transmitter.
Individual and combined functions
1. Receiver + Hand-hold Transmitter.
AC wire locator combines essential tools for wiring and maintenance. Plugged into a power supply, the transmitter will give you a clear indication of where power cords are inside a wall and/or in which direction they run.
Wire short & break issues
Insert the Socket Transmitter in the line where the point is required. Receives electrical signals from wires that penetrate walls. Sensitive and fast to obtain the target line. Where the electrical signal disappears is where the short & break issues are
PoE network cable location.
In unknown PoE network, use the receiver to track and mark the target cable.
2. Receiver + Socket Transmitter
Easily identify circuit breakers in electric circuits. All you need to do is to connect transmitter 2 to a power outlet in the particular circuit and the receiver will automatically locate the circuit breaker.
3. Hand-hold Transmitter
NCV pen, LED light For unknown live cables the NCV buzzer and indicator light will alarm frequently if high voltage is detected.
4. Socket Transmitter
Socket test the connection status of the cables and electrodes in the socket. The order in which the positive, negative, and ground wires are connected.
A short circuit of wires is a common phenomenon. As long as there is a problem in any part of the circuit, it will cause a short circuit of the wire. But nowadays, the home circuit is protected by an air switch, and the short circuit of the wire can be reflected at the first time. If it is not reflected, it will be very difficult. have caused harm. Short circuit of wires is a common thing that everyone encounters in life. Short circuit of wires is a very dangerous thing that can easily cause fire, so everyone pays attention to it. The nearby combustible material catches fire and even causes an electrical fire. Always pay attention to electricity safety.
The NF-825 is an adaptable tool that helps people in different fields to perform inspections and repairs. It can be easily detected by both professionals and non-professionals. and home use.
The NF-825 helps users pinpoint the location and orientation of cables and water pipes hidden in walls or underground. In addition, it can look for breaks in electrical wires and metal pipes.
About Noyafa:
Noyafa is China's leader in testing & measuring technology. We’ve been developing and manufacturing network cable testers, underground wire locators, and other tester or measurer devices since 2006, and after being top in China we are now hitting overseas markets!
