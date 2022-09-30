Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,922 in the last 365 days.

Udio Systems releases SMS functionality to enhance client and customer engagement

The class management software provider has added a new communication feature to enable clients to send instant texts to their customers directly from Udio.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Class management software provider, Udio Systems (Udio), has added a new communication feature that enables clients to send instant text messages to their customers directly from their Udio account.

Alongside email, Udio customers in Australia will now have the option to set up SMS templates that they can send out automatically when an event is triggered (such as an overdue invoice) or manually (for example, if there is a last-minute closure).

“The ability for our clients to be able to send texts on a mass, individual or class-by-class basis is a game changer for their business,” says Sue Doncon, General Manager of Operations at Udio. “While our email platform is effective for longer content, SMS will be ideal for urgent notifications, particularly one-off events such as lesson cancellations.”

As well as improving customer communication, SMS will also save businesses hours in time, as they’ll no longer have to manually text, call or email individual customers with time-sensitive updates.

To find out more about SMS and Udio’s other time-saving features, visit udiosystems.com.

About Udio
Udio is a school management software solution designed to help independent and enterprise class-based businesses reduce manual admin so they can spend more time with their customers. Udio's flexible and user-friendly software helps operators to manage bookings, schedule lessons, process payments and improve the user experience with its 24/7 customer portal. Visit udiosystems.com to learn more.

Hayley Yager
Udio Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Udio Systems releases SMS functionality to enhance client and customer engagement

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.