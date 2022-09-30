Udio Systems releases SMS functionality to enhance client and customer engagement
The class management software provider has added a new communication feature to enable clients to send instant texts to their customers directly from Udio.PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Class management software provider, Udio Systems (Udio), has added a new communication feature that enables clients to send instant text messages to their customers directly from their Udio account.
Alongside email, Udio customers in Australia will now have the option to set up SMS templates that they can send out automatically when an event is triggered (such as an overdue invoice) or manually (for example, if there is a last-minute closure).
“The ability for our clients to be able to send texts on a mass, individual or class-by-class basis is a game changer for their business,” says Sue Doncon, General Manager of Operations at Udio. “While our email platform is effective for longer content, SMS will be ideal for urgent notifications, particularly one-off events such as lesson cancellations.”
As well as improving customer communication, SMS will also save businesses hours in time, as they’ll no longer have to manually text, call or email individual customers with time-sensitive updates.
To find out more about SMS and Udio’s other time-saving features, visit udiosystems.com.
About Udio
Udio is a school management software solution designed to help independent and enterprise class-based businesses reduce manual admin so they can spend more time with their customers. Udio's flexible and user-friendly software helps operators to manage bookings, schedule lessons, process payments and improve the user experience with its 24/7 customer portal. Visit udiosystems.com to learn more.
Hayley Yager
Udio Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other