FAQs on SOPs: Released by Retail Consultants YRC
YRC is a retail and eCommerce consulting enterprise with a scaling presence in the Middle East.
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”DUBAI, DUBAI, DUBAI, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ten years of experience, the team has developed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for multiple brands and businesses from diverse verticals. YRC’s primary objectives in SOP development and process solutions are to lend businesses operational excellence and help them become process-oriented from the core. In this communiqué, YRC lists some common and uncommon FAQs on SOPs it often encounters from all quarters.
— Nikhil Agarwal
What are SOPs
In the pandemic period of 2020 and 2021, the term SOP attracted a lot of attention. But it was also observed that many were not using the term SOP correctly. YRC’s process consultants maintain that SOP is not the same as protocol. For instance, that shops will remain open only between 5 PM and 7 PM is an example of a protocol. It is not an SOP. SOP is associated with a particular task or operation. How to install or uninstall a software program is an example of SOP. SOPs are sometimes also confused with guidelines. Guidelines are prescriptions for doing something whereas SOPs are instructions on how to do something.
Can negative reviews on online platforms be reduced by implementing SOPs
No experienced retail consulting expert could refute that negative customer reviews emanate from poor experiences. Anything could go wrong in the shopping journey of a customer. It could be a poor greeting, delayed response, high loading time, UX issues, etc. Every touchpoint is important and needs to be taken seriously. What SOPs effectively do is that it helps regulate business operations with high adherence to details and operational standards. For example, by implementing SOPs for evaluating website performance on relevant parameters regularly, the chances of detecting flaws and bringing improvisations are higher. And any veteran eCommerce consultant could tell how important these routine evaluations are.
Does SOP implementation justify the investment
When a business is able to meet its operational standards, the output created reaches out to various stakeholders. It could be customers, suppliers/vendors, service providers, etc. If customers are consistently provided with uniformity in the quality of products and services, it becomes a source of customer satisfaction. When suppliers find it convenient to deal with a business enterprise, they are more likely to continue with their contract. However, if that is not the case, businesses have to look for other suppliers. Directly or indirectly, SOPs help businesses either save or maintain consistency in revenue flow.
Are SOPs capable of enhancing customer experience
The straightforward answer by YRC’s business process consultants is yes. Superior customer experience comes from consistency in the quality of products and range of merchandising, pleasant behaviour of frontline employees, maintenance of promised delivery timelines, flawless packaging, etc. All these frontal touchpoints are dependent on the quality of the back-end operational planning. If the operational planning is good, the desired results will be visible. With SOPs, businesses can define their processes and operations towards securing detailed and organised execution.
If SOPs are so good, why is SOP training required
SOPs can also take complicated shapes and forms. Although SOPs are expected to be self-introductory, it may not be easy to take grasp of complex business processes. The SOP format and terminologies have to be understood by the users. SOP training helps employees quickly get acquainted with these elements. It becomes easier for them to execute the steps defined in the SOPs when they comprehend the representation in its entirety.
Is it possible to implement SOPs on the go or if not implemented earlier
It is possible to implement SOPs in a running state of operations. But it is never going to be a relaxed project. It is difficult to break long-established habits and work culture. It will entail efforts on the front of change management. The SOP introduction has to be selective and limited. For instance, instead of trying to introduce SOPs for the entire HR department, it is advisable to select one HR process at a time. It's interlinking to other HR processes could be used as SOP introduction points. Say, the payroll process will add new employees to its database from the recruitment process.
For more insights into how to develop Standard Operating Procedures and YRC’s SOP consulting services or for a quick chit chat with YRC’s SOP consultants, please visit https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/
Get advise for E-commerce retail business : http://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/
Rupal Shah Agarwal
YourRetailCoach
+91 98604 26700
consult@mindamend.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
10 Steps To Start Your E Commerce Brand