UZBEKISTAN, September 28 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov: “Uzbekistan is a supporter of the development of practically significant measures and approaches to mitigate global economic crisis”

Tashkent hosts an International Conference “Samarkand SCO Summit: Contribution to regional and international security, sustainable development”

Addressing the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov noted that the conceptual approach of Uzbekistan to the question of what the SCO should be like in the new conditions can be seen in the priorities put forward during the chairmanship – trade, industrial and technological cooperation, strengthening economic and transport connectivity, innovation, digital transformation and green economy.

To jointly overcome the crisis and achieve sustainable development, the President of Uzbekistan proposed several important events in Uzbekistan next year, such as the Business Partnership Week between the regions of the SCO countries, a meeting of the leaders of special economic zones, the SCO Great Trade Fair, the International Conference on Food Security and the first SCO Transport Forum.

In addition, the President of Uzbekistan put forward an initiative to launch a large-format SCO New Economic Dialogue aimed at building effective models of practical cooperation in changing realities.

These proposals once again confirm that Uzbekistan is a supporter of the development of practically significant measures and approaches to mitigate the global economic crisis that negatively affects the economy, transport communications, energy supplies, and agricultural products.

As previously reported, the event, organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the International Institute for Central Asia, with the assistance of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO, brought together more than 30 prominent representatives from among the expert and analytical circles of the SCO member states, as well as several foreign countries, including the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Hungary and other countries.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan