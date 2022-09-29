Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,921 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan receives the delegation of Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

Issues of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in organizing pilgrimage programs and visiting shrines of the Muslim world, including creating even more favorable and comfortable conditions for the stay of Uzbekistan citizens in Saudi Arabia, were discussed.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

It was emphasized that the current visit of Saudi Arabia’s delegation is carried out in the development of the high-level agreements reached during the historic state visit to Saudi Arabia in August this year.

During the conversation, an agreement was reached to double the quota for citizens of Uzbekistan for the Hajj – up to 24,000 per year, as well as Umrah – up to 100,000 pilgrims.

The issues of promoting the practical implementation of trade, economic and investment cooperation projects, introducing best practices in digitalization, increasing the flow of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Uzbekistan, taking into account the current visa-free regime, establishing partnerships between leading research centers of the two countries were also considered.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan receives the delegation of Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.