The President of Uzbekistan receives the delegation of Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

Issues of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in organizing pilgrimage programs and visiting shrines of the Muslim world, including creating even more favorable and comfortable conditions for the stay of Uzbekistan citizens in Saudi Arabia, were discussed.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. It was emphasized that the current visit of Saudi Arabia’s delegation is carried out in the development of the high-level agreements reached during the historic state visit to Saudi Arabia in August this year.

During the conversation, an agreement was reached to double the quota for citizens of Uzbekistan for the Hajj – up to 24,000 per year, as well as Umrah – up to 100,000 pilgrims. The issues of promoting the practical implementation of trade, economic and investment cooperation projects, introducing best practices in digitalization, increasing the flow of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Uzbekistan, taking into account the current visa-free regime, establishing partnerships between leading research centers of the two countries were also considered.

Source: UzA