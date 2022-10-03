Florida Medical Group Announces Revolutionary Men’s Health Protocols for Aging Men in Boca Raton

Florida Medical Group - Boca Raton Men's Clinic RN Amanda- Boca Raton, FL Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy, also known as Multi Wave Connect.

Aging men in Boca Raton are facing a growing health risk as more Americans than ever are turning 65. Discover how this could affect your health and aging.

Armed with this Swiss medtech and protocol developed through a multinational collaboration with multi wave doctors from around the world, we now have the first potential cure for a men's vitality.” — RN Foster