Florida Medical Group Announces Revolutionary Men’s Health Protocols for Aging Men in Boca Raton

Armed with this Swiss medtech and protocol developed through a multinational collaboration with multi wave doctors from around the world, we now have the first potential cure for a men's vitality.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging men in Boca Raton are facing a growing health risk as more Americans than ever are turning 65. Men's health is an emerging issue in Boca Raton for aging men. To deal with this issue, new strategies must be considered. In the United States, there are 46 million adults aged 65 and over. (RHI Hub)The Multi Wave Connect Men's Health program offered at Florida Medical Group provides revolutionary treatment options for men to maintain and improve their sexual health. The number of men in this demographic will only continue to grow, which makes it all the more critical that men learn about this new alternative to avoid long-term prescription ED medicine, which only really works for about 40% of men. Men can naturally activate their innate healing abilities, which is the most successful way to slow the biological clock.
Florida Medical Group's specialists have created treatment protocols that may help men recover naturally by drawing on their body's innate healing abilities. During the initial appointment, they will perform an exam, diagnostic testing and in depth consultation to determine the best treatment options. While many new patients' primary concerns are sometimes financial, Florida Medical Group offers cost-effective plans that allow more patients to receive treatment.
As a result of conventional medication's ED drugs creating dependence and adverse effects, Florida Medical Group has developed MULTI WAVE CONNECT branded shockwave therapy to tackle ED's underlying causes rather than its symptoms. It is difficult for older gentlemen to get erections. Florida Medical Group provides patients with advanced non-surgical health, and wellness services in order to guarantee long-term outcomes.
The low-intensity, high-frequency sound waves used in this drug-free, noninvasive procedure enhance blood flow to the penis, remove micro plaque, and produce new blood vessels. As Florida Medical Group CEO Amanda Fletcher, RN puts it, 'We teach as we treat.' Teaching healthy habits and vigor is her primary objective as a founding member of Florida Medical Group. The most favorable noninvasive procedure for treating erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, and post-prostatectomy sexual issues in men is shockwave therapy.
“Shockwave therapy is an important tool for men right now because men are reluctant to look after their own health,” RN Amanda continued. “Men can quickly improve their health by visiting us for under 30 minutes to have this futuristic medical therapy because it restores natural, free movement and functionality …both above and below their belt line.” Florida Medical Group provided a tour of their facility in Boca Raton and highlighted how their collective decision to purchase the best quality of Swiss medical shockwave technology on the market took time, but that it was a critical decision because of the problems they have seen from patients who have been treated by lesser quality, simply men’s health knock off devices used by many other Florida clinics that lack the stringent FDA quality measures achieved by the Swiss-Tech purchased by Florida Medical Group.
About Florida Medical Group:
As the premier men's health providers in South Florida, they offer a range of programs that can improve your quality of life and health by providing evidence-based treatments for erectile dysfunction, hormone replacement therapy, and chronic pain relief. If you want to boost your energy, reduce pain and inflammation, enhance physical fitness, magnify mental acuity, or look and feel your best in general, the staff and physicians can help you find a care plan that best suits your needs and lifestyle.
