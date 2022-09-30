Compound Isomaltitol Market worth $923.4 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Isomaltitol are Projected to Drive the Growth of Global Compound Isomaltitol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Compound Isomaltitol Market size is estimated to reach $923.4 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Isomaltol is a natural furan acquired by the enzymatic deterioration of starch. Isomalt is frequently utilized in integration with intense sweeteners. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Compound Isomaltitol Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Global Compound Isomaltitol market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of sweeteners like maltitol in the North American region.

2. Global Compound Isomaltitol Market growth is being driven by the extensive application of Isomalt for the manufacture of sugar-free candy, specifically hard-boiled candy and as a sweetener and sugar substitute. However, for individuals sensitive to sugar polyols, the side effects include diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and flatulence even for consumption of very tiny quantities of isomalt and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Compound Isomaltitol Market.

3. Global Compound Isomaltitol Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Compound Isomaltitol Market report.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The Global Compound Isomaltitol Market based on type can be further segmented into Genetically Modified, Non-Genetically Modified and Others. The Non-Genetically Modified Segment held the largest Global Compound Isomaltitol market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Non-Genetically Modified isomalt in different industries like the food and beverage industry.

2. The Global Compound Isomaltitol Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Global Compound Isomaltitol Market) held the largest Global Compound Isomaltitol market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021.

3. The Global Compound Isomaltitol Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Food And Beverages Segment held the largest Global Compound Isomaltitol market share in 2021.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Compound Isomaltitol Industry are -

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. BENEO GmbH

3. Roquette Freres

4. Atlantic Chemicals Trading

5. Ingredion Incorporated



