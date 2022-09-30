Global Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Coffee Market Report 2022: A $ 2,722.3 Million Market by 2027 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Astute Analytica, the global D2C coffee market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the study period from 2022 to 2027. The global D2C coffee market is expected to record a revenue of US$ 2,722.3 million by 2027.
The growing knowledge about the benefits of organic and certified products is examined in the research study. Consumers have become more knowledgeable about the quality and origination of coffee products. The supply chains for food and beverages, including coffee, are a good example of this. Consumers are keen to buy certified coffee goods to ensure the product's quality and purity. According to the International Coffee Organization, the global consumption of coffee in the year 2020/21 was 167.26 million bags, while the year 2019/2020 recorded the consumption of 164.13 bags. Therefore, an increase of nearly 1.9% represents the potential of the coffee industry. Nestle, one of the most renowned coffee brands, recorded a 7.5% organic growth in 2021 on strong coffee sales. Additionally, the National Coffee Association predicts that online purchase of coffee through an app has increased by 46% since January 2020.
Coffee is an increasingly popular beverage and certified coffee gives customers confidence in the quality of the product. Through certifications, buyers can receive several independent guarantees. They can offer confirmation for farming practices that are conscious of the environment, including organic certification. One such certification is Fair Trade, which works to better the lives of farmers in poor nations by guaranteeing a minimum price, putting them in direct contact with importers, and guaranteeing sustainability and long-term environmental care. Moreover, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also certifies the quality of the product through its National Organic Program, or “NOP.”
Various new direct-to-consumer businesses are altering the way that consumers make purchases. These companies are radically changing consumer expectations and tastes in the process. Utilizing this infrastructure has allowed direct-to-consumer businesses to grow quickly and interact with customers directly. Businesses that sell directly to consumers (D2C) make and deliver their goods to customers without the need for middlemen. For instance, Kraft Heinz entered the direct-to-consumer business in April 2020. Additionally, Starbucks and Nestlé also pulled the veil off the e-commerce site for Starbucks in April 2022. The website has a range of items, including espresso capsules, Starbucks roast and ground coffees, etc.
D2C enterprises can experiment with distribution strategies like shipping directly to customers, forging relationships with physical places, and setting up pop-up stores, unlike their traditional retail rivals. The D2C approach is more efficient for a reason. Consumers come together around a single message when a brand has a strong, consistent identity. Nestle made headlines in November 2021 as the firm announced to double its e-commerce sales to 25% by 2025. The firm intends to push sales of its products to consumers directly by investing more in marketing and technologies. Additionally, Tata Consumer Products also forayed into the D2C Coffee Market in June 2021. Also, subscription models are gaining significant popularity. Nestle, in April 2021, declared that the company's beverage sales have soared due to the strong online sales. The company's Blue Bottle Coffee subsidiary has been dealing in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee subscription game for more than 10 years. The brand is steadily expanding its geographical reach with more than 100 Blue Bottle cafes operating across US and Asia, alongside rapidly rising e-commerce platforms and subscription services. Additionally, e-commerce held a share of around 14.3% of Nestlé's group global revenue in 2021, which was a significant increase of 1.5% from 2020.
Coffee has become a functional beverage, which will bring in high revenue opportunities for the D2C market:
The functional coffee market is expanding due in large part to convenience and usefulness. Companies are trying to include such benefits by fortifying coffee with micronutrients, despite the fact that the "functional" element is difficult to execute. Customers consume coffee for its functional advantages, like increased metabolism, mental clarity, and relaxation. Therefore, industry giants are also adding innovations to their product portfolios. For instance, Nestle Japan pulled the veil off plant-based lattes in January 2021. Moreover, rising digitalization is expected to bring a host of opportunities for the D2C coffee businesses. The cross-border magazine report 2019 stated that coffee was among the leading category in e-commerce grocery sales. The same source states that the online sales of groceries will reach the value of 100 billion dollars by 2025, with coffee being the major contributor.
Europe's D2C coffee industry to rule the D2C coffee market
Astute Analytica reports that Europe garnered the largest share in the direct-to-consumer sector due to high coffee consumption in the region's developed nations. Nespresso, which is headquartered in Switzerland, unveiled its world explorations line of coffees in January 2021. Moreover, the consumption of coffee is accelerating in the region, presenting potential opportunities for the global market. Various industry players are maintaining a stronghold in Europe's coffee market. For instance, Starbucks has around 2,509 stores in Europe, of which 748 are located in the United Kingdom. According to data from the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Europe leads the global coffee market by garnering a share of 33% of global coffee consumption in 2020/21.
Asia Pacific would see the highest CAGR of 19.7% in the worldwide D2C market over the anticipated time frame.
Competitive Landscape
In the highly competitive global D2C coffee market, Nestle, JM Smucker Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Tata Consumer Products Limited, and Starbucks Coffee Company are the market leaders. The firms are constantly making efforts in a bid to reflect the consumers growing demand for coffee. For instance, Starbucks launched its 6,000th Store in China in September 2022. Therefore, the growing geographical expansion of the industry giant will raise the growth prospects of the market. Nestle also announced its plan to double e-commerce sales.
Segment Outline
The global D2C coffee market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and End-User. The product segment's soluble type is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period and will account for the largest share of more than 40% in 2021.
In terms of packaging type, jars led the market overall with a market share of roughly 37% in 2021, and pouches and sachets are anticipated to increase at the quickest CAGR of 16.1% over the course of the forecast period.
By Product Type
Ready to Drink
Soluble or Instant Coffee
Whole Beans
Coffee Pod and Capsules
By Packaging
Jars
Pouches/Sachets
Capsules/Pods
Ready to Drink (RTD)
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Subscription Model
Replenish
Access
Curation
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Coffee Shops and Restaurants
Offices
Education Institutes
Aviation & Transportation
Other Commercial Places
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
