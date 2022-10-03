Vmaker launches its Windows Application

Submit Release
- Vmaker has already gained more than 500,000 users & is confident with this Windows App launch will reach a million users soon

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After amassing more than 500,000 users within the first three years of its launch, Vmaker is here to achieve another milestone. Vmaker has launched its screen recording application for Windows users.

Until now, Vmaker was available only as a Mac application and Google Chrome extension. After the Windows version launch, Windows users can also download the Vmaker app on their computer to make screen recording videos.

The Vmaker team claims that more than 70% of their current customers demanded this version. This list mostly consists of customers who are already using the Vmaker Chrome extension, but wanted to use it as an application that can be downloaded on their Windows computer.

The Vmaker Windows application will have all the features similar to the Mac application. Along with screen & webcam recording, it will have advanced features like screen annotations, custom background, noise cancellation and an advanced video editor. Users can use the app for free for a lifetime; however, access to the features will be limited.

After their massive success with the Mac application, the Vmaker team is optimistic about rapid growth & popularity among Windows users too. With the aim of promoting more asynchronous communication at workplace & helping content creators to make videos effortlessly, the team is confident about reaching one million users very soon.

The Vmaker team is currently working on launching an iOS and Android mobile application. This move will enable content creators to record, edit & share videos from their mobile devices without being dependent on multiple tools.

Vmaker is a screen recording application that comes from the house of Animaker. Animaker is a video marketing tool which is used by more than 15 million users globally. Recently, it was voted as the No.4 best design product by G2, a software comparison website.

