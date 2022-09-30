Biosurfactants Market Size to Boost USD 5.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR 4.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in the production of cosmetic & personal care products is expected to accelerate the Biosurfactants Market growth

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Biosurfactants Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027. Biosurfactants are active compounds or surface-active biomolecules that are mainly produced at the microbial cell surface and offer high biodegradability and lower toxicity as compared to synthetic surfactants. It plays a significant role in bioremediation by increasing the surface area of substrates. They are used in various industries including cleaning, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture and other industries. The expansion of the biosurfactants market is primarily driven by their usage in the cosmetic & personal care industry.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Biosurfactants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Polymeric biosurfactants held a significant share in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and high biodegradability made it stand out in comparison to other types of Biosurfactants in the market.

2. Cleaning industry held the largest share in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for biosurfactants during the production of cleaning products such as detergents, dishwashers, sanitizers and more.

3. Europe dominated the Biosurfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for biosurfactants from the cleaning sector in the region. According to the German Chemicals Industry Association, the production of cleaning chemicals reached 37,294 metric tons in 2020.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Biosurfactants Market Report.



Segmental Analysis :

1. Polymeric Biosurfactants held a significant Biosurfactants Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to their increasing demand from the cosmetic & personal care sectors. Polymeric biosurfactants offer high biodegradability, lower toxicity, antimicrobial properties along with excellent emulsifying properties which make them ideal for use in cosmetics & personal care products.

2. Europe held a dominant share of around 35% in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021. The consumption of biosurfactants is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the cleaning sector.

3. The cleaning industry held the largest share of over 25% in the Biosurfactants Market in 2021, owing to the increasing production of cleaning products such as detergents, dishwashers, sanitizers and more across the world.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Biosurfactants Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Evonik Industries

3. Ecover

4. Lion Corporation

5. Croda International PLC



