Antipyretics Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Long-Covid Cases Along with Heightened Medical Awareness of the Product Class have Provided Growth Prerogatives to the Antipyretics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Antipyretics Market Size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Antipyretics agents have been used for over millennia to suppress fever from bacterial infection or viral fever. The essential elements of the fever physiologic pathway are the release of pyrogenic cytokines by inflammatory cells in response to some exogenous pyrogen (infection) and induction of cyclooxygenase (COX) 2 activation of the arachidonic acid cascade. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17706/antipyretics-market.html



Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Antipyretics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the strong demand curated by the U.S. leveraging stupendous medical budget sanctions and overall drug awareness and health infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to a rising patient pool, with a considerable rise in fever-related diseases and geriatric population.

2. The growing number of viral and bacterial infections supported by the recent pandemic trends and assistance in other ailments drives the market growth. However, growing medicine prices owing to higher input costs impede the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Antipyretics Market Report.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17706



Segmental Analysis :

1. Antipyretics Market based on product types can be further segmented into Paracetamol, Aspirin, NSAID and Others. Paracetamol held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Paracetamol is a commonly used medicine that helps to treat pain and reduce fever at the same time.

2. Antipyretics Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market with a share of 31% in 2021. The region suffered a heightened number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, thereby, with a plethora of patients reporting fever as a common symptom- the sales of antipyretics rocketed in the year.

3. Antipyretics Market based on sales channels can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores & Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others. Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the vast majority of the following channels in major economies.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Antipyretics Industry are -

1. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

2. CIPLA Ltd

3. Sun Pharmaceuticals

4. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

5. Pfizer Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Antipyretics Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17706



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports :

A. Analgesics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15399/analgesics-market.html

B. Viral Hemorrhage Fever Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17421/viral-hemorrhagic-fever-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062