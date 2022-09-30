AKON’s “Enjoy That” Music Video Showcases Once-in-a-Generation Talent
Legendary global artist follows up hit single with a videodirected by Moonman, LIVE September 30th on YouTubeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global superstar AKON’s highly-anticipated “Enjoy That” music video premiers September 29th at 9pm PST/12am EST on YouTube. The award-winning multi-platinum recording artist and philanthropist best known for dominating Billboard charts with a unique sound wowed the world yet again when his “Enjoy That” single dropped just four weeks ago. Now, he showcases a once-in-a-generation talent that spans the world of acting, songwriting, and producing in a video tailor-made for a waiting YouTube audience of millions.
Directed by Moonman Entertainment - known for visionary projects with the likes of Teemanay, Tekno, and Ayleks - “Enjoy That” delivers all the glamour and luxe of Los Angeles living. Shot among the sky-high palms of the City of Angels, opulent scenes and hi-fi tones are inspired by the hit film “Coming to America.”
AKON is the founder of three major recording labels – Konlive, Konvict Kulture and KONVICT Music - that launched the careers of global artists like T-Pain, Lady Gaga, and KardinalOffishall. Over two decades, he has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned five Grammy nominations, released 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs, and made over 300 guest appearances for generational icons such as Michael Jackson, David Guetta, Gwen Stefani, Lil’ Wayne, and Eminem.
Like the hit single, the “Enjoy That” video offers fans a glimpse inside the heart of AKON’s world. Flanked by voluptuous poolside beauties and bling to match his status, AKON spits the verses that set the scene: “Why have a life like mine if you don’t take time to enjoy that shit?” Hard-hitting beats back up a notorious vocal sound the world has appreciated for decades, sharing a story of triumph and loss. “Ain’t no telling what this life of mine where we’re about to go” - and the infamous artist closes it out with what feels like a promise of much more to come.
Watch the official video on YouTube, premiering September 29th. Pre-game with AKON’s single, “Enjoy That,” available everywhere.
About AKON:
AKON is an award-winning Senegalese-American multi-platinum recording artist, singer, producer, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist best known for dominating Billboard charts with a unique sound that transcends the R&B/Hip-Hop, EDM Dance, and Pop genres. His many accolades include an American Music Award for “Favorite R&B Male Artist;” three World Music Awards for “Best Selling African Artist,” “Best Selling Internet Artist,” and “Best Selling R&B Male Artist;” a Billboard Music Award for “Artist of the Year;” and a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the #1 selling artist for master ringtones. He is the first solo artist in history to garner the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2010, Forbes listed him among the top Celebrity 100 (2010) and Pepsi approached him to produce/record “Oh Africa” for the 2010 World Cup. Philanthropic passions led him to give back to his homeland through the creation of TheKonfidence Foundation, benefitting underserved children in Africa and the U.S. He also launched a partnership to bring electricity to one million African households by the end of 2014. In 2018, he launched Akoin, a new cryptocurrency aiming to help further African communities by empowering economic development. Learn more at konvictkulture.lnk.to/EnjoyThat and follow @akon on Instagram for the latest artist updates.
