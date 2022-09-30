Functional Medicine SEO to Host a Free Workshop On October 14th, 2022
Learn How To Choose Keywords To Target For SEOMONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 14th, 2022, join hosts Ryan Cote and Keelie Reason from Functional Medicine SEO for a free workshop. The live workshop will take place at 12:00pm EST via Zoom. Ryan will give a quick tutorial on how to choose the right keywords for a functional medicine practice.
Register here:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8X7xrk_cQGW-lFZP8LnJDg
Keywords are words and phrases that potential patients Google to find a doctor that can help them with their medical concerns. When these keywords appear in the content on a website, Google will be more likely to show the site in search results. Without these words, functional medicine practices are missing out on potential patients finding the office.
In this short workshop, attendees will learn practical ways to figure out what people are searching for and how to identify if those words are easy to rank for in search results. Ryan will give real action steps and tools to use in order to pick the words and phrases that are right for the services the office provides.
Unlike traditional webinars, the hosts will quickly go through the information and share the top things to get started. While the presentation is going, a document will be visible so attendees can follow along. After the workshop, the document will be available for future reference.
To sign up for this webinar, go to the sign-up page here and put in the best email address. Reminders will be sent for the event in advance.
Don't miss this workshop!
Ryan Cote
Functional Medicine SEO
+1 201-743-4478
ryan@functionalmedicineseo.com