GREENFIELD INCORPORATED Closes Funding for Robots to Grow Chemical-Free Food
Regenerative Agriculture has a dirty secret. In order to scale, it’s still dependent on herbicides on broadacre fields. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED is solving that problem.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GREENFIELD INCORPORATED completed a round of funding to expand its F2F© | FLEET-TO-FARM throughout the growing season, bringing Robots-as-a-Service to broad-acre farmers and delivering regenerative agriculture ingredients at scale. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED closed the round in April, and immediately put the robot fleet to work in broadacre fields including soybeans and two types of grain sorghum. They are now completing the harvest of these fields and producing regenerative ingredients for human and pet food brands. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED uses robots to help regenerative agriculture scale without chemicals. Farmers use GreenField’s F2F© | FLEET-TO-FARM product, which offers Robots-as-a-Service. The new round of funding will allow GreenField to scale farm management and continue the development and field testing of next-generation bots that eliminate the need for herbicides such as glyphosate.
— Clint Brauer, GREENFIELD INCORPORATED CEO
GREENFIELD INCORPORATED has now completed multiple seasons of testing and refining their existing robotics platform, enabling them to deliver the bots as a service to farmers, replacing some of the chemicals they would otherwise spray. “Regenerative Agriculture has a dirty secret. In order to scale, it’s still dependent on herbicides on broadacre fields. We are solving that problem,” said Clint Brauer, GREENFIELD INCORPORATED CEO.
“We’ve made major breakthroughs on the GreenField BOTony™ | Chem-free, Carbon-Negative Regenerative Process this year, and it’s been paying off, said Brauer. “We are here to restore consumer trust in the food system through a completely transparent BOTony process. The bots are swarming fields, and controlling weeds, and we’re set to refine further and scale this process. We’re seeing notable tailwinds because the bots replace volatile pricing on petrochemicals, and there’s a newfound geopolitical emphasis on increasing agricultural production and building a local, resilient supply chain. That is happening just as we’re seeing an accelerating consumer trend to remove chemicals from food and marked demand from food manufacturers to find healthy ingredients. It all means the time is right,” continued Brauer.
“In the United States alone, there are an estimated 250M acres of broadacre crops. Greenfield alone has been focused on chemical-free, carbon negative regenerative agriculture to those acres,” said Jerrod Westfahl, VP Investments, Innovative Livestock Services Inc., which participated in the round.
“No aspiring regenerative farmer wants to cover their land with chemicals. Unfortunately, there are currently no viable alternatives at scale. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED uses robotics to remove the need for chemicals and enrich the health, nutrient density, and carbon sequestration of the soil,” said Melanie Rosenthal, Partner at Narwhal Ventures, which participated in the round. “We're especially excited at the opportunity this creates for generations of family farms. Agriculture will be one of the most exciting sectors for investment and deep impact over the next few decades,” Rosenthal explained.
ABOUT GREENFIELD INCORPORATED
GreenField | Bots, not Chems! GREENFIELD INCORPORATED uses robots to replace chemicals. Eat, Make and Grow Food without all the chems! GREENFIELD INCORPORATED provides ingredients without all the chems to manufacturers who make healthy food for families and pets. GreenField’s Fleet-to-Farm delivers robots to farmers who replace chemicals and improve profits. GREENFIELD INCORPORATED helps you manage the adoption curve of regenerative agriculture. Wherever you are, and wherever you want to go, we can help.
GREENFIELD INCORPORATED is the leader in making regenerative farming work for consumers, ingredient manufacturers, and farmers at scale. GreenField’s SourceSolve© matches food manufacturers with the chem-free ingredients they need for clean, nutrient-dense food. GreenField’s BOTony™ | Chem-free, Carbon-Negative Regenerative Process coordinates the forthcoming suite of GreenField bots to deliver chemical-free, carbon-negative, nutrient-dense ingredients. GreenField’s GreenField F2F© | FLEET-TO-FARM product is applicable to over three hundred million acres of broad-acre farming. GreenField’s 6C>Chems© | MORE CARBON, LESS CHEMS not only sequesters carbon but also removes chemicals for a holistic approach to environmental management.
Food manufacturers interested in sourcing ingredients to make food without all the chems, farmers interested in robots as a service to grow food without all the chemicals, and third-party manufacturers interested in licensing GREENFIELD INCORPORATED agricultural robotics technology platform can learn more at: www.GREENFIELDINCORPORATED.com
