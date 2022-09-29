Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,964 in the last 365 days.

Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds

Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon is recalling Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Dark Chocolate Almonds were distributed in Oregon and Washington through retail markets including Safeway/Albertsons and Roths Fresh Market. The product is packaged in a 9.5oz plastic container and sold in the produce section of these retail markets. The best by date is printed above the UPC bar code on a label.

Product sold at Safeway/Albertsons is labeled as “PRODUCE” in large red letters and Dark Chocolate Almonds are in black text on the top label, UPC 0 19061 19371 2. Product being recalled has a Best By Date on or before 10/15/2023.

Product sold at Roths Fresh Market is labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds, UPC 0 08918 23018 2. Product being recalled has a Best By Date on or before 10/21/2023.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-393-3136 between 8am-4pm PST.

Consumers:
Momyer Distribution Inc
 503-393-3136

You just read:

Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.