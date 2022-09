“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 6833 – Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

H.R. 8987 – Fairness for 9/11 Families Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.