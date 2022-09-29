Theoretical Physicist Brian Green Headlines "An Evening of Discovery" at GPF Foundation 5th Annual Event on October 13
Keynote Address by Theoretical Physicist Brian Greene, Special Message from NFL Legend Tony Dungy & 2022 Harm Reduction Award to Rosalind Franklin University
GPF Foundation is committed to saving lives by “supporting education, appropriate treatment and overall awareness of the dangers related to recreational drug use.”LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GPF Foundation’s “An Evening of Discovery” will be Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Highland Park, IL. In recognition of its 5-year milestone, the annual fundraiser features a star-studded line-up including acclaimed physicist and mathematician Brian Greene, Pro-Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy (video address and conversation moderated by University of Minnesota teammate and renowned Deerfield High School football player Mark Carlson), and returning emcee Larry Potash, co-anchor of the WGN Morning News.
Established in memory of Gregory Paul Friedman, the GPF Foundation is committed to saving lives by “supporting education, appropriate treatment and overall awareness of the dangers related to recreational drug use.” The Foundation uses a harm reduction approach to carry out this mission and focuses on adulteration and other dangers unique to today’s recreational drugs.
The 5th Annual Event is the GPF Foundation’s principal fundraising activity that supports:
1. Educational Initiatives to mitigate the dangers of playing a modern-day version of “Russian Roulette" with street drugs, including peer-to-peer outreach on the risks of MDMA (ecstasy or molly) and the risks of recreational drugs, particularly adulteration with other substances, and effective harm reduction strategies.
2. Medical Initiatives that include development and dissemination of innovative clinical training tools for front line medical providers that address a critical “blind spot” in the accurate diagnosis and effective treatment of those experiencing adverse effects of psychostimulant use.
Keynote speaker Brian Greene is a renowned American theoretical physicist and is recognized internationally for his groundbreaking discoveries in superstring theory. He is known to the public through his books, including “The Elegant Universe,” which have sold more than two million copies. The Washington Post called him “the single best explainer of abstruse concepts in the world today.” Dr. Greene hosted two Peabody and Emmy Award winning NOVA miniseries based on his books and is a frequent television guest, joining Stephen Colbert seven times and playing himself in an episode of “The Big Bang Theory.” He also has made cameos in Hollywood films and is co-founder of the World Science Festival. Currently, he is Director of New York’s Columbia University Center for Theoretical Physics.
Tony Dungy, an NFL Hall of Fame player and coach and analyst with NBC Sports, will have a special video presentation on a range of topics, including his support for the GPF Foundation’s mission for saving lives. In addition to his football expertise, Tony Dungy has co-authored several best-selling books with his wife, Lauren. He led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007, the first such win for an African American head coach. Dungy established another NFL first by leading his teams to the playoffs for 10 consecutive years. Dungy joined the Colts in 2002 after serving as the most successful head coach in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history. He held assistant coaching positions with the University of Minnesota, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings. Before coaching he played three seasons in the NFL (including the Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978) after starring at the University of Minnesota. Dungy was inducted into the Pro Football of Fame in 2016.
The Foundation’s 2022 Harm Reduction Award recipient is Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFUMS). Shortly after the GPF Foundation was founded in 2016 it began a partnership with RFUMS that has borne a wealth of successful initiatives in support of the Foundation’s medical and educational initiatives, including the launch of a Fellowship Program, research studies, training modules for medical professionals, community outreach, articles for professional journals, and more. Accepting the award on behalf of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science will be Wendy Rheault, President and CEO.
Tickets for “An Evening of Discovery” on October 13 may be purchased online at GPFFoundation.org/2022-event-registration. Cocktail reception begins at 6 pm; dinner is 6:45 pm; and the program begins at 7:30 pm.
For those unable to attend in person, tickets and registration for a livestream-only option will be available on the GPF Foundation website. Students are invited to participate via livestream at no cost. This benefit is offered as an educational must-not-miss opportunity to view Brian Greene’s awe-inspiring presentation. Learn more by visiting GPFFoundation.org.
