The Maryland Department of General Services Hosts Maryland Drives Electric Event 

September 29, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), in collaboration with the Maryland EV Ambassadors and the Maryland Department of Agriculture, today hosted a Maryland Drives Electric event for National Drive Electric Week. The event included an opportunity for individuals to learn about Maryland’s state fleet transition to electric vehicles (EV) and the installation of charging stations across the state. Participants had the opportunity to view a BGE charging station demonstration, test drive an EV, talk to EV owners about their experiences, and see over 8 different EV models, including the first Capitol Police electric patrol vehicle.

“DGS has always supported the Hogan administration’s climate goals,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “DGS’ Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (EVIP) has been working tirelessly to move the state government toward an electric fleet by installing EV charging stations across the state.”

To date, the EVIP has installed 76 charging ports across 17 sites. An additional 18 projects are currently in design or construction and will add 115 ports across the state in 2023.

The Maryland EV Ambassadors Program is an internal community of E-mobility users, champions, and enthusiasts across all levels and agencies in the state of Maryland. The purpose of the group, which is led by DGS, is to enable knowledge sharing, improve the charging experience, and promote the benefits of transportation electrification.

Learn more about the DGS EVIP program and the EV Ambassadors at: https://dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/ElectricVehicle/index.aspx

