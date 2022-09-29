Submit Release
HUNDREDS OF VIPS FROM AFRICA, THE CARIBBEAN AND THE UNITED STATES GATHER AT THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB TO HONOR 2022 RECIPIENTS OF THE PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP AWARD

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: The Africa and Caribbean Presidential Leadership Awards Gala, www.CAFBLC.com

WHAT: A press conference, VIP reception and 2022 Presidential Leadership award show gala

WHEN: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Press Conference: 5:15-6:00 pm

VIP Reception: 6:00 – 7 pm

Gala & Award Show Begins: 7:30 pm

WHERE: The National Press Club, 529 14th St N.W., Washington, DC 20045

VISUALS: Performances by Aaron Exie Triplett aka ExieJ (Saxophone), Ed Botts (keyboardist), Onyx Chibuikem Onunkwo (4-Year-Old Prodigy), Her Excellency Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the United States of America, Minister Tobi Olowokande, Jesus House D.C., Ministers Matthew Boateng & Jonathan Laws, Miracle Arena for All Nations of Ontario, Canada, keyboardist, Jazmyn McKoy (Soloist),and Biney Traditional Dancers

Attendees Include: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), Rep. Yvette Clarke (New York), Tomekah Burl from Rep. Karen Bass office, Dennis O'Leary (DarkPulse CEO), His Royal Majesty Okatakyie Asafo Boakye III (King of Sanzule Kingdom, Ghana West Africa), Reverend Dr. Dike (CAFBLC President and Founder), Office of Washington D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser Office on African American Affairs as well as the office of Caribbean American Affairs, Jan DuPlain (DuPlain Enterprises), Shanelle Simmonds (Charge d' affairs, Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis), H.E. Dr. Erieka Bennett, H.E. Nardos Bekele Thomas

Limited Media Dinner Gala Comps Available

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-vips-from-africa-the-caribbean-and-the-united-states-gather-at-the-national-press-club-to-honor-2022-recipients-of-the-presidential-leadership-award-301637337.html

SOURCE The Caribbean African Faith-based Leadership Conference

