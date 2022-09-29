Acxiom Recognized as a Leader in the Snowflake Modern Marketing Stack Report

Acxiom's Match Multiplier application, powered by Snowflake, enhances owned data by increasing match rates by up to 50%, improving scale for joint customers

Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announces that it has been recognized as a leader in the Identity and Enrichment category for its Match Multiplier application in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed tools and practices used by Snowflake customers. The report also shows how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with the right accompanying tools to eliminate data silos and create a single source of truth that is agile, insightful, and actionable. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers and identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks.

These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Snowflake's goal is to empower marketing professionals in their journey to data-driven marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Acxiom emerged as a leader in the Identity and Enrichment category with joint customers leveraging their Match Multiplier technology to enrich their data, enabling data-driven marketing strategies that lead to informed business decisions."

Acxiom's Match Multiplier, powered by Snowflake, is an intuitive, easy-to-use interface available natively in Snowflake's Data Cloud that helps joint customers maximize the reach of their first-party data. This privacy-safe clean room augmentation application facilitates secure data sharing and enrichment without transferring files or revealing sensitive data. Using Match Multiplier, brands can leverage Acxiom's market-leading addressable recognition data to improve downstream match rates of owned data in their Snowflake environment. Built using the Snowflake Native Application Framework, Match Multiplier also enables application developers to build apps using Snowflake core functionalities. The apps can be distributed globally on the Snowflake Marketplace and installed within a customer's Snowflake account, giving them the scale necessary to achieve their campaign goals.

"Acxiom is proud to be recognized as a leader in Snowflake's inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Eugene Becker, EVP and GM of Global Data and Identity at Acxiom. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Snowflake and providing advertisers with the tools they need to understand and engage their prospects and customers in more ways and places."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

