Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit

Housing Education Nonprofit Awarded Partnership Grant Program Funds

Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/

The following FHLB Dallas members provided funding, which includes a 3:1 match from FHLB Dallas:

BankPlus: $4,380

Cadence Bank: $7,300

Community Bank of Mississippi: $7,300

Origin Bank: $7,300

Trustmark National Bank: $10,220

FHLB Dallas provides 3:1 matches of member contributions to provide matching funds up to $12,000 per member to help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also compliments the development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas' Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs.

HEED offers counseling assistance for foreclosure prevention, predatory lending, landlord/tenant relations, reverse mortgages and more. In addition, the organization keeps the public aware of current Fair Housing and Fair Lending laws and specifically ensures that female heads of households, families with children and people with disabilities can identify an illegal act of discrimination. HEED is a statewide nonprofit counseling agency certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"With the help of our community banking partners, we are able to continue providing educational housing resources that benefit citizens in the greater Jackson area," said Charles Harris, executive director of HEED. "I recognize the role these institutions play in our community and it's humbling that they would choose to support our organization."

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP funds, and its members provided an additional $158,895 in funding for an impact of nearly $559,000 to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"These FHLB members are trusted partners in their respective communities and their reputations speak volumes," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "We're happy to support their partnership with this organization that is changing lives."

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/