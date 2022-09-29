Ronival™ Real Estate Launches Mantarraya Residences In Loreto, Baja California Sur

Ronival™ Real Estate is a premier Mexican real estate and property management company founded by Rocio Montano and Nick Fong.

Thousands of luxury home options grace Latin America. Given that the median prices in the American luxury housing market soared approximately 19.8% this year, numerous high-profile individuals and homeowners have their sights set on Mexico: the home of some of the most gorgeous landscapes and beautiful yet decently affordable premium architecture and real estate.

Ronival Real Estate is one of the leading Mexican real estate and property management companies offering a broad range of luxury homes.

The company recently announced the launch of the Mantarraya Residences in Loreto, Baja California Sur. With fresh opportunities for investment and new developments under construction, Ronival Real Estate presented homeowners and real estate investors with new opportunities to own some of the most gorgeous homes in the South American market.

As imparted by the company’s spokesperson, Mantarraya Residences form an integral part of the budding Loreto real estate community and present homeowners across all price points with unique opportunities, stating the following:

“Mantarraya Residences are part of the 4,500-acre luxury master-planned Danzante Bay community adjacent to Baja California Sur’s coastline inland marine sanctuary. Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta Mountains and the Sea of Cortez, the Mantarraya Residences offer owners a unique combination of luxury, wellness, unbeatable ocean views, superb natural beauty, and just a short drive from the Loreto International Airport. Golf, hiking, snorkeling, diving, historic places, and fishing are some of the activities that you will enjoy right at your door,” said Ronival Real Estate’s spokesperson.

Founded by Rocio Montano and Nick Fong in 2010, Ronival Real Estate became the leading real estate & property management firm by delivering outstanding service and premium quality real estate products:

“My husband Nick Fong and I founded this company more than ten years ago with the idea of helping you find the house of your dreams and also transform that house into a home away from home. In our company, you will find a team of experts that will take care of your house as if it was our own. We will give you peace of mind knowing that your house is in the best possible hands and that we will always be available for you,” Rocio Montano said.

Aside from Mantarraya Residences, Ronival Real Estate represents some of the best developments across some of the most popular Mexican locations, including all of Los Cabos, Pescadero, Cerritos, Todos Santos, La Paz, and Los Barriles.

Ronival Real Estate is committed to continuing to provide exemplary services and enable its clients to find the homes they always wanted and needed.

More information about Ronival Real Estate is available on the company’s official website.

