Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Top Canadian Alcohol Treatment Program, Announces New Post on Sober Activities
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
While obviously our key mission is residential alcohol treatment for men here in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada, we want to draw attention to this short but succinct post.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a short but succinct blog post highlighting seven sober activities. The post, in combination with the Centre's lively blog, helps educate readers on ways to reduce alcohol consumption up to and including total sobriety.
Interested persons can check out the full blog at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/blog/ or read just the post, entitled, "7 Sober Activities to Do with Friends," at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/7-sober-activities-to-do-with-friends/. The post is a fun, short, and succinct laundry list running from "having tea" to joining "sober sports." Another new post can be viewed at https://sobersports.ca/2022/08/sober-sports-missions-goals-and-values/. Sober sports is of special interest as physical activity and fitness is a key component of the Centre's best-in-class alcohol treatment program. Persons who want to dig into the approach can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains that "Recreational services are an important part of a healthy lifestyle that encourages not only physical health, but social health as well. Recreation is also an important part of developing a long-term recovery plan that helps replace the hours spent consuming drugs and alcohol." Indeed, another new post focuses on "Sober Sports" and can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/sober-sports-what-is-it-exactly/.
SUPPORTING EDUCATION ON ALCOHOL TREATMENT OPTIONS
Here is background on this release. Sunshine Coast Health Centre offers treatment services including drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, PTSD / trauma, and addiction therapy. Helping clients recover from alcohol is a foundational part of the program. Realistically, many clients start their journey first on the Internet, researching and reading blog posts and articles on alcoholism, alcohol treatment, and methodologies such as the "non 12 step methodology" that the Centre uses. By publicizing new posts to the blog, the Centre hopes to help people on their early steps of their recovery journey. It should be noted that the program focuses on males; a parallel program for women is offered at the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/). In both cases, the methodology is non 12 step, based on the "Logotherapy" pioneered by Viktro Frankl.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
