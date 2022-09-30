Carver Financial Named to Weatherhead 100 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the Sixth Time

Carver Financial Services, Inc

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services, Inc. was recognized by Case Western University as a 2022 Weatherhead 100 company, stating “this is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of you and your company.” This is the sixth year that Carver Financial has been included on this prestigious list of Northeast Ohio’s fastest-growing companies.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s fastest growing companies,” said Randy Carver, RJFS Registered Principal, and the President of Carver Financial Services, Inc. “I’m extremely proud of every member of our team. It is only because of everyone’s dedication and exceptional service to our clients that has allowed us to continue to achieve such tremendous growth,” Carver commented.

Since 1990, Carver Financial Services, Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. Randy Carver and his team manage more than $2.3 billion in assets as of November 2022, providing comprehensive financial planning with a focus on retirement income. You can reach Randy Carver and any member of his team at 440-974-0808 or carverfinancialservices@raymondjames.com. Visit us on the web at www.carverfinancialservices.com.

Carver Financial Services, Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer, and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Case Western University and The Weatherhead 100 award are not affiliated with Raymond James.

The Weatherhead 100 recognizes companies for their percent of revenue growth over the past five years. Qualifying firms exhibit: 12-month period of net sales, net sales must be at least $100,000; headquartered in Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumball or Wayne County; not a franchise or subsidiary of another company; must be a for-profit organization.



MEDIA CONTACT: Paige Rost | Director of Marketing & Community Relations

Carver Financial Services, Inc. | 7473 Center Street Mentor, OH 44060 | 440-974-0808

paige.rost@raymondjames.com | CarverFinancialServices.com

