EPW Committee Advances Tennessee Valley Authority Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) voted by voice to advance the nominations of Michelle Moore, Robert Klein, William Renick, Adam Wade White, and Joe Ritch to be members of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.

“As the nation’s largest public power system, TVA should be leading the charge in offering affordable rates and transitioning to cleaner energy generation. I believe that all starts with the right leadership, and fortunately, each of the exemplary nominees we advanced today are proven leaders equipped to successfully serve TVA. I look forward to seeing their swift confirmation,” said EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.).

In addition to advancing five nominations, the committee voted to report five General Services Administration resolutions.

