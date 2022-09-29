DHEC’s Care Line Available 24/7



Hours and services expand to help answer questions from South Carolina residents

about Hurricane Ian

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 29, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that it is expanding the services and hours of its Care Line beginning today. Staff will be able to answer questions about health department services interrupted due to Hurricane Ian and general questions about Medical Needs Shelters.

The Care Line number is 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432) and will be open for calls 24/7 beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, until no longer needed. DHEC will notify residents when the Care Line resumes its regular hours and services.

For more information about Hurricane Ian, visit scemd.org or scdhec.gov.

About DHEC’s Care Line

DHEC’s Care Line helps women and their families find critical health care services that they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. Learn more here.

###