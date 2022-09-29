More STEP funds available Oct. 1

We’re pleased to announce that the West Virginia State Trade Expansion Program grant, also known as WV STEP, has been renewed for another cycle and that businesses like yours will continue to get help developing export projects!

We have $300,000 in federal funding to help eligible small businesses pay for trade mission and trade show participation, translation services, international marketing materials and more.

Through WV STEP, you can get reimbursed for 75 percent of every dollar you spend on approved export activity, up to $15,000 per funding period.

Funding is limited. Apply today!

The WV STEP program provides funding for West Virginia small businesses investing in various export promotion activities and helps exporters enter or expand their business in the global marketplace, regardless of their level of export development experience.

WV STEP Results Since 2015

Numbers don’t lie and the WV STEP program has a proven track record of helping businesses like yours get the job done and succeed.

$1.38 Million in total federal funds

$42.6 Million in resulted export sales

240 export projects

83 small businesses

65 target countries

WV STEP Success Stories