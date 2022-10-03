Mount Yale Capital Group Names New President for its Wealth Management Subsidiary
Chad R. Bester, CFP® appointed to the position of President of Mount Yale Advisor PartnersMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 26th, Chad R. Bester, CFP® was appointed to the position of President of Mount Yale Advisor Partners, the wealth management subsidiary of Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC.
Bester brings over two decades of experience in the Financial Services and Wealth Management industry to his new role as President of Mount Yale’s Advisor Partners group. In addition to his leadership role, he will continue to serve the needs of his wealth management clients.
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to take the skills I’ve gained from running a prosperous financial advisory practice and put them to work in this new position, where I’ll focus on the success of our advisors and our clients,” said Bester.
Mount Yale Advisor Partners was formed to be a destination for advisors seeking independence, business ownership, and the flexibility to elevate their clients’ experience. The firm provides advisors with an institutional-quality investment platform, leading technology, and concierge-level support to help them truly serve their clients’ best interests.
“Chad has been instrumental in helping the firm design our Wealth Management platform to be advisor centric. Because of his contribution to this business, Chad emerged as the top candidate to hold this new position. We are excited to have him as a member of our senior leadership team,” said John Sabre, CEO of Mount Yale.
Bester began his career at Wells Fargo where he established a successful financial advisory practice. In 2021, he joined Mount Yale as an equity partner and Senior Vice President of Investments.
About Mount Yale Advisor Partners
Mount Yale Advisor Partners, LLC provides retail advisors seeking independence with business ownership and the flexibility to elevate their clients’ experience. Mount Yale advisors have access to best-in-class technology, tools, and data, so they can serve clients at the highest level. Advisory services offered by our retail advisors are provided by Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC.
About Mount Yale Capital Group
Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC is an asset and wealth management firm providing institutional-quality investment strategies to advisors, individuals, families, and institutions. Mount Yale’s two affiliated registered investment advisers, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, advise on over $3 billion of assets (as of 12/31/2021). For more information, visit www.mountyale.com.
Greg Swoverland
Mount Yale Capital Group
+1 952-567-2764
email us here